Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on January 3rd

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 138.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $13.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

AAP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $143.72 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

