Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $133.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,679 shares of company stock worth $6,528,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $444,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.