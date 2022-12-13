Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,176,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

