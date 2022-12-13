Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.0 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,176,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
