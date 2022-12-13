Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $18.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.