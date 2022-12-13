Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.