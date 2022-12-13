Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Up 4.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,645.00 and last traded at $1,572.50. Approximately 88 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,499.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,418.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,482.83.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

