Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 1,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,197,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $704 million, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,081 shares of company stock worth $4,382,992. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

