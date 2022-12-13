aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $70.38 million and $12.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007608 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,441,036 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

