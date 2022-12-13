Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agiliti by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 92,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after buying an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

