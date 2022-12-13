agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $248,000.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,624 shares of company stock worth $1,377,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in agilon health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 205,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 4,059.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

