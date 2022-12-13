Aion (AION) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Aion has a market cap of $16.84 million and $552,502.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00118623 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00221575 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053672 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00037628 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000341 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.