Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

