Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Lowered to SEK 265

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

