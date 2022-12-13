Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 223.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

