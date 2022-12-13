Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $674.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

