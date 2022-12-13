Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 291.7% in November

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

