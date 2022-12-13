Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 291.7% in November

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.
About Alps Alpine
