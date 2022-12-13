Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

Ambu A/S stock remained flat at $13.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

