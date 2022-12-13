Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Ambu A/S Stock Performance
Ambu A/S stock remained flat at $13.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $27.45.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambu A/S (AMBBY)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.