Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.79

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.79 and last traded at $90.79, with a volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,308,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amdocs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amdocs by 4,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 290,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

