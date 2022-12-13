AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmeraMex International Trading Down 1.2 %
AMMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About AmeraMex International
