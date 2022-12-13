AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 1.2 %

AMMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

About AmeraMex International

(Get Rating)

See Also

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.