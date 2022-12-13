American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

