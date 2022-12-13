American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $665.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. American Vanguard has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

