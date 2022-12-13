Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raises Dividend to $2.13 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94.

Amgen has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11,454.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

