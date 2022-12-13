Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $4,968,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

