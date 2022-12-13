Amundi Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amundi lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.11% of IQVIA worth $440,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

NYSE IQV opened at $213.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

