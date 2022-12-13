Amundi Has $389.94 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,626,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400,429 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.65% of Truist Financial worth $389,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 298,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.