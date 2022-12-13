Amundi Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amundi boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amundi’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,429,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.