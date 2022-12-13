Amundi Purchases 42,874 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.88% of Lam Research worth $509,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $464.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.