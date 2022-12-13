Amundi Purchases 783,076 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amundi lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,506,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,076 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Amundi owned about 0.31% of AbbVie worth $828,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.20 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

