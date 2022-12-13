Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.26 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

