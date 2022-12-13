Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $68.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Edison International Price Performance
Edison International stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.
Edison International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
