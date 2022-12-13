Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Target Price at $129.14

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $241.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

