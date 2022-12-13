Analysts Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target at $404.69

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.56.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $223.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day moving average of $355.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

