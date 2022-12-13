Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) One Day Volume Reaches $154,286.21

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,321.39 or 0.07395773 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $38.76 million and approximately $154,286.21 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

