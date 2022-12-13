Anna Lucsok Sells 1,103 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) COO Anna Lucsok sold 1,103 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $15,419.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 164,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.82. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zynex Company Profile

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

