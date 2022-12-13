Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.21

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 9360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aramark by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $10,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aramark by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 383,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aramark by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.