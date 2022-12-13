Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 8.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.07. 66,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 679,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

ACLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

