Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $75,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 42,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

