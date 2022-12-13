Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 51,489 shares.The stock last traded at $37.03 and had previously closed at $34.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argan Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Argan by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 96,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Argan by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

