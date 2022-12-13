Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 51,489 shares.The stock last traded at $37.03 and had previously closed at $34.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argan Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argan (AGX)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.