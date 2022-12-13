Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $203.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

ANET stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. 72,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,733. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock worth $8,921,273 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

