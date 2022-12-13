Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATZ. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$49.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.06. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$525.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$452.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.02, for a total value of C$255,110.50. In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.02, for a total value of C$255,110.50. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 21,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.62, for a total transaction of C$1,156,853.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,057.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,452.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

