Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Assura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of Assura stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.