Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the November 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.54) to GBX 112 ($1.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 39,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,005. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading

