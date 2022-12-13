Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 213.6% in November

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 128,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,032. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atento in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

