Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 124.8% in November

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the November 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ATCMF stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

