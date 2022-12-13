ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) CFO Justin D. Benincasa Sells 4,000 Shares

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATN International Trading Down 1.0 %

ATNI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.

ATNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in ATN International by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

