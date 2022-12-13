Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Up 0.9%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Atos Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Atos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.