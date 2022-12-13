AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of AT&T worth $391,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.