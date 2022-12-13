AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087,984. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

