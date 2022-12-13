AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %
T stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
