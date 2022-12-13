Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Financial Survey

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $56.07 million 1.82 -$22.06 million ($0.15) -5.73 Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 0.47 -$257.90 million ($1.21) -1.52

Analyst Recommendations

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aurora Mobile and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.63%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 356.13%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.02% -39.19% -13.66% Cyxtera Technologies -28.78% -29.61% -5.85%

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. The company also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, it offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. The company primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

