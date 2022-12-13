Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $4.25 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $286.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.68 or 0.00077067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023454 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004788 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,074,414 coins and its circulating supply is 310,668,424 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

