Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $4.25 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $286.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.68 or 0.00077067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00054780 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009587 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023454 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000243 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,074,414 coins and its circulating supply is 310,668,424 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
